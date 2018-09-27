All 271 applicants get 50X80 sites in Kempe Gowda Layout

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For once, all those who applied for a site from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) got them. All 271 applicants for a 50x80 square feet site at Kempe Gowda Layout were allotted their sites on Wednesday. With 300 sites in this D1 crore category up for grabs, BDA ended up with 29 sites remaining unsold in its kitty.

Chinmayi Krishnapur, a lawyer was excited about bagging a site in her first attempt. She has been allotted a site in the 8th Block (Sector F) leading towards the Magadi Road. “Very happy to be allotted an east-facing site on a 15-metre wide road. At the same time apprehensive about how to raise the large balance amount required to be paid within two months if I should not incur any interest on it,” she told The New Indian Express.

While the site cost is pegged at nearly Rs 97 lakh inclusive of all amenities, the 6.5 per cent registration fee, stamp fee and processing for it will ensure the allottee pays much more than D1 crore to gain possession of the site.

Finance Manager in a private firm H V Prakasha is another proud owner. “I have got it in my third attempt since 2000 because of God’s grace,” he says. Paying `18,000 as monthly rent at Malleswaram presently, he cannot wait to complete his house construction there and ensure his wife and two children live in a spacious location.

“Arranging the huge balance within two months will be very tough. We hope the request made to the Deputy CM (also BDA Chairman) to extend the interest free period by upto 150 days is given some consideration,” he adds. The lease deed will be issued on full payment.

WHY POOR RESPONSE TO SITES?

While the first phase for Kempe Gowda had 31,349 aspirants vying for 5,000 sites, only 15,220 were in contention for the 5,000 sites this time around. A top BDA official said, “The final list for first phase was in 2016 just before demonetisation. The need to pay white money is now holding people back.” Stating that the sites have huge market value, BDA Secretary Basavaraju says, “Landlosers who were awarded BDA sites a year ago at Rs 2,500 per square feet made good money by selling it within a year.”