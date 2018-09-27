Home Cities Bengaluru

Allottees want relaxation for payment period

Member K A Sairam appealed to the government to hold a loan mela as banks take some time to release the loan, particularly for senior citizens. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On behalf of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Welfare Association, its secretary N Sridhar has presented a memorandum to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy requesting that the interest-free period for payment of the full amount for a BDA site be extended up to six months. BDA Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has agreed to positively consider it.

K A Sriram, a member of the association, told TNIE that the interest charged by BDA can be billed as “usury”. “While 12.5% of the site cost is paid as initial amount, the balance needs to be settled to BDA within two months. From the third month, an interest of 1.5% per month (18% per annum) is levied and 1.75% per month is levied from the fourth to the sixth month. So, one buying a site of a higher dimension, like say, 50x80 sq feet, will end up paying Rs 1.5 lakh just towards interest. No organisation ever charges such a high rate of interest,” he said.

