Bangalore university: Research candidates seek more time to finish course

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several research candidates of Bangalore University, who have failed to complete their PhD course in the given time, are now lobbying to get an extension of one year. Over 150 candidates, have approached the Vice Chancellor of the University seeking an extension. Interestingly, they are being backed by the heads of several departments at the Jnana Bharati campus.

These candidates got admission to PhD courses at various departments for the period between 2012 and 2015. As per guidelines for the course, which were revised recently, candidates must submit research reports to the University every six months, soon after the completion of their course work. However, a decision in their favour will mean that a lot of candidates aspiring to get a PhD seat and a guide, will be unable to do so as there will be shortage of guides.

According to officials, the University had already issued notices to these students seeking an explanation on the incomplete course but very few students had replied, while the rest ignored them. Meanwhile, the applications process to the PhD programme for the year 2018-19 has already been delayed by the university. The notification, supposed to be issued in June, is yet to be published. When asked about the delay, officials said that they will issue the notification soon.

Prof C Shivaraju, Registrar Evaluation, BU, said, “This is just a confusion happening due to a communication gap between candidates and guides. The notification will be issued soon for PhD admissions for 2018-19.” He also said the request from candidates will be placed before the Syndicate for a decision.