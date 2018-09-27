Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore university: Research candidates seek more time to finish course

Over 150 candidates, have approached the Vice Chancellor of the University seeking an extension.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several research candidates of Bangalore University, who have failed to complete their PhD course in the given time, are now lobbying to get an extension of one year. Over 150 candidates, have approached the Vice Chancellor of the University seeking an extension. Interestingly, they are being backed by the heads of several departments at the Jnana Bharati campus.

These candidates got admission to PhD courses at various departments for the period between 2012 and 2015. As per guidelines for the course, which were revised recently, candidates must submit research reports to the University every six months, soon after the completion of their course work.  However, a decision in their favour will mean that a lot of candidates aspiring to get a PhD seat and a guide, will be unable to do so as there will be shortage of guides.  

According to officials, the University had already issued notices to these students seeking an explanation on the incomplete course but very few students had replied, while the rest ignored them. Meanwhile, the applications process to the PhD programme for the year 2018-19 has already been delayed by the university. The notification, supposed to be issued in June, is yet to be published. When asked about the delay, officials said that they will issue the notification soon.

Prof C Shivaraju, Registrar Evaluation, BU, said, “This is just a confusion happening due to a communication gap between candidates and guides.  The notification will be issued soon for PhD admissions for 2018-19.” He also said the request from candidates will be placed before the Syndicate for a decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangalore University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours