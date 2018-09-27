Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cab service for your furry friends

Travelling in the city with your pet can be quite challenging if you don’t have your own vehicle.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Travelling in the city with your pet can be quite challenging if you don’t have your own vehicle. Now, a new app called ‘Paw Cab’, launching this Friday, will be providing cab services for pets. The services include taking pets and owners travelling to the vet, grooming centre and boarding centres. In the case of the death of a pet, this service allow owners to take their pet for cremation to Magadi Road.

Amurt Sridhar Hiranya, also known as the ‘dog guru’, is the brainchild behind the concept. He says, “When street dogs meet with an accident, there is nobody to support them. When NGOs are contacted, they are not able to help. This cab service will bring the animals to the nearest veterinary hospital.” The service is free of charge for Indie dogs, but costs around Rs 150-200 for owners with pedigree dogs.

The money received from pet owners through their bookings will be invested towards saving Indie dogs. The drivers are also trained in handling dogs and the cabs have matting inside to keep the pet comfortable, Amrut says, adding that the app is still in its initial stages.

“In case the owner cannot handle the pet, drivers are trained on how to handle the situation. For Indie dogs, drivers are taught how to carry the dog to the car,” he explains.Amrut S Hiranya, a certified canine psychologist, is also a consultant for the city police’s dog squad.

