Bengaluru: Eight held for killing two to claim unowned land

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight persons who committed two murders in a bid to fraudulently claim a piece of land have been arrested by the Avalahallli police.

The police stumbled upon two murders when Venkataswamy, a watchman, tried to mislead the police after killing his wife and cooked up a suicide story. He had murdered his wife Sudharani on September 18 and had set the body on fire. He himself informed the police that she had committed suicide. The police, however, grew suspicious after examining the scene of crime and picked up Venkataswamy for questioning.

During interrogation, he admitted that a gang was trying to claim 1.08 acres of land located in Belathur, which was worth between Rs 12 and Rs 15 crore. The gang had already murdered one person in that connection and his wife got to know about it and he killed his wife. Based on his information the prime accused, S Ramesh alias Belathur Ramesh, a real estate agent, was also arrested. Six others have also been arrested,” police added.