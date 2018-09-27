Bengaluru: Three held with fake GST invoices worth Rs 200 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a serious warning to dealers, who are indulging in bill trading and purchasing bogus invoices for a certain percentage of commission, the GST enforcement wing of commercial taxes department has arrested three people and seized fake invoices worth Rs 203 crore.

The state commercial department has in a span of 20 days raided more than 50 places and arrested seven men and recovered fake documents worth around Rs 300 crore.

“This is a serious offence under the GST law and we will enforce all penal provisions in the GST law to punish the guilty. The department is closely analysing data to detect and unearth more such cartels and groups in the coming days,” said Nitesh Patil, Additional Commisioner (Enforcement).

The trio arrested are Vikram Jeet Duggal, Ashfaq Ahamed and Nayaz Ahmed; and they will be produced before the Special Court For Economic Offences.

The team of officers led by Nitesh Patil, raided Vikram’s office, Rajiv Enterprises, located on the second floor of one of their residences. Here, the trio had obtained 14 documents pertaining to 14 firms in the name of their relatives and other people and generated fake GST invoices and e-way bills without movement of any goods. “We have seized two laptops, one mobile phone, diaries with all customer contacts and other documents for further investigation. We are confident of more arrests in near future,” added Patil.