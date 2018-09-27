Ilayaraja in soup over comment on resurrection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An organisation has filed a case against music maestro Ilayaraja at a magistrate court in Bengaluru for a comment of his comparing Jesus Christ and Ramana Maharishi over resurrection. Chief of Indian Church Renewal Gregory Ashok Arokiasamy, in his petition, argued that Ilayaraja’s interview at Google’s headquarters in March this year had hurt the feelings of crores of Christians. Arokiasamy alleged that Ilayaraja, through his comments, had attempted to outrage the religious feelings under Article 295 A and is liable for defamation.

Ilayaraja had reportedly said that whether resurrection (of Jesus) happened or not, the real resurrection happened for only Sri Ramana Maharishi when he was 16 years old when overcome by the fear of death, he decided to experience what death was.

The court admitted Arokiasamy’s petition and posted the matter for hearing for October 9. Meanwhile, Arokiaswamy on his Facebook post said, “We will not leave you until you kneel down (and seek an apology).”