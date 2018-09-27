National Institute of Design Bengaluru to offer online course on bamboo design starting next month

Ramzauva Chhakchhuak By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Design (NID), Bengaluru, is now offering an online course on ‘Bamboo Education and Design’ for all those looking to create art out of bamboo, but can’t find an institute that offers the same.

“The programme will have a total of five modules. Anyone can join and be part of the course. We are designing the course currently, and it will be launched by December this year,” says CS Susanth, senior designer and head, Centre for Bamboo Initiatives, NID.

He says that one of the reasons for starting the course were regular inquiries by people. “We do not have a formal programme on bamboo education, so we thought, why not begin an online one at least? It will also be a means to promote bamboo products, which are eco-friendly. At least through such a course, people will also know about sustainability by using such products. Who knows, some might even be interested seriously and pursue more advanced courses.”

The course is an introductory one, and will comprise 15 lectures with practical demonstrations. Depending on the interest levels, higher courses will be added. “The online bamboo programme will begin with the basics, such as what the bamboo plant is and its botanical makeup and structure. We will then move on to the process of working with bamboo and how to make different products, treatment of bamboo, uses in villages and different communities,” he adds.Each video lecture will be of around five to 10 minutes. “These will concentrate on the tools to be used, detailing and more,” he adds.