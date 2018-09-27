Home Cities Bengaluru

National Institute of Design Bengaluru to offer online course on bamboo design starting next month

He says that one of the reasons for starting the course were regular inquiries by people.

Published: 27th September 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

The course is an introductory one, and will comprise 15 lectures with practical demonstrations. (Photo| EPS)

By Ramzauva Chhakchhuak
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Design (NID), Bengaluru, is now offering an online course on ‘Bamboo Education and Design’ for all those looking to create art out of bamboo, but can’t find an institute that offers the same.

“The programme will have a total of five modules. Anyone can join and be part of the course. We are designing the course currently, and it will be launched by December this year,” says CS Susanth, senior designer and head, Centre for Bamboo Initiatives, NID.

He says that one of the reasons for starting the course were regular inquiries by people. “We do not have a formal programme on bamboo education, so we thought, why not begin an online one at least? It will also be a means to promote bamboo products, which are eco-friendly. At least through such a course, people will also know about sustainability by using such products. Who knows, some might even be interested seriously and pursue more advanced courses.”

The course is an introductory one, and will comprise 15 lectures with practical demonstrations. Depending on the interest levels, higher courses will be added. “The online bamboo programme will begin with the basics, such as what the bamboo plant is and its botanical makeup and structure. We will then move on to the process of working with bamboo and how to make different products, treatment of bamboo, uses in villages and different communities,” he adds.Each video lecture will be of around five to 10 minutes. “These will concentrate on the tools to be used, detailing and more,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Institute of Design Bamboo Education and Design

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours