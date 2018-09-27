Home Cities Bengaluru

RTI exposes illegal acts in Bannerghatta National Park

The RTI provided the minutes of a meeting held between officials from the Forest Department and the Mining and Geology Department, on 14 June 2018.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists have alleged that the forest department stands exposed with regard to illegal activities in Bannerghatta National Park. In a letter dated May 14, 2018, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, stating that allegations of illegal activities in the park are baseless, and that the allegations were made by former High Court judge Justice MF Saldanha.

However, response to a RTI application filed by Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) to the Deputy Conservator of Forests revealed that several mining operations were functioning within the 1 km safe zone and 10 km buffer zone. The RTI provided the minutes of a meeting held between officials from the Forest Department and the Mining and Geology Department, on 14 June 2018.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Suresh NR, Convener, United Bengaluru said the forest department itself had stated in the meeting the activities such as quarrying, stone crushing and manufacturing of M-sand were being carried out in the restricted areas.

The Forest Department has shut down 15 mining leases that fall within the buffer zone of 10 km of the BNP. Several of these firms have approached the Court, demanding to continue their activities.

