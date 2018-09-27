Two security guards killed in Bengaluru, suspect absconding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two security guards were found murdered in a private layout under development at Tejaswininagar, in Hulimavu, on Wednesday. Police suspect the role of a third security guard who is absconding after the incident. The motive for the murders is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased Syedullah (25) and Bikram (26), both from Assam, were working in the private layout for the last 2-3 months. The suspect Ajit Brahma had joined on Tuesday, police said.

The incident came to light when the workers showed up for duty around 7 am on Wednesday and found the two men dead in the security guards’ room. They informed the site manager, who later alerted the police. Both the guards had been bludgeoned to death with an iron rod, which has been recovered from the crime scene.

“The three were on night shift on Tuesday and Ajit is now absconding. Two special teams have been formed to trace him,” police said.