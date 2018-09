Water supply to be affected across Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A project to refurbish the surge protection system for pumping stations and other works at Cauvery Water Supply Stage I, II and III stations will affect water supply on Friday and Saturday from 10 pm to 4 pm the next day.

The areas which will be affected are Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Mathikere, Gokul Extension, Jayamahal, Vasanth Nagar, Muthyalanagar, R T Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Hebbal, Bharathi Nagar, Sudhamanagar, Palace Guttahalli, Machalibetta, Frazer Town, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Pillanna Garden, Bannappa Park, Shivajinagar, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Chikkalalbagh, Gavipuram, Byatarayanapura, Majestic, Kasturba Road, Madivala, Yelachenahalli, ISRO Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Neelasandra, K R Market, Sampangiramanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Banashankari, BSK II and III stages, Jayanagar, J P Nagar, Banagirinagar, Basavanagudi, Okalipuram, Chamarajpet, Padmanabhanagar, Hoskerehalli, Byrasandra, Lingarajapuram, Janakirama Layout, R S Palya, Johnson Market, Adugodi, Domlur, B T M Layout, C L R, Bapujinagar, Mysuru Road, Srirampura, Indiranagar I stage, Srinagar, Ulsoor, Shanthi Nagar, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Cholurpalya, Muneshwaranagar, V V Puram, and surrounding areas.