9,500 chemists in Bengaluru to remain shut today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forgot to stock medicines ahead of medical shop bandh today? As 9,500 medical shops in the city down shutters all of Friday, patients can either visit hospital-based pharmacies (both government and private) or get medicines online — the last being the very ones against whom the brick-and-mortar retail chemists are protesting.

In a grave irony to the objective of the bandh (protest against e-pharmacies), the day-long strike has actually given a chance for the e-pharmacies to show that strikes will not affect their functioning, and display the advantages of online sale of medicines.

They are set to operate as usual, and citizens can call them in case they find themselves running from one hospital to another hospital-based pharmacy hunting for medicines.The pan-India strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists is in protest against e-pharmacies. Chemists feel it is difficult for online pharmacies to check authenticity of prescriptions uploaded and also fear easy access to abortion pills and habit- forming drugs.

They also feel that since online pharmacies offer heavy discounts, drugs are of substandard quality. According to the draft rules to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, an online pharmacy will be subject to inspection only once in two years.

Four days ago, on September 24, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, issued a circular to all district hospitals and primary health centres to stock up medicines so that citizens are not inconvenienced.

The Drug Control Department has also appointed seven drug controllers who can be contacted to facilitate procurement of drugs.

Netmeds Marketplace Pvt. Ltd., an online pharmacy offers customers medicines and other healthcare wproducts through its 24x7 online portal, mobile application and customer care call centre. Pradeep Dhada, CEO, Netmeds, said, “We don’t expect a local event to have any measurable impact. We respect the role of the local chemist shop and we believe it will have a presence for a long time to come.”

Netmeds delivers in Thalaghattapura and Yeshwanthpur. A member of Netmeds said, “We offer medicines in 19,000 pincodes across the country and 13,000 warehouses. It will be business as usual on Friday.”

Mymedicinebox assures delivery of medicines in 60 minutes in HSR Layout, Bellandur and Begur. Incidentally, it was launched on Thursday and will be operational on Friday. Practo, 1mg, Medibuddy, MedPlusMart, MedLife, MedicineCoupon are other platforms where one can avail medicines.