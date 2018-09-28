Aadhaar: Deletion to be costlier than enrolment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The implications of the 1,400-odd page Aadhaar judgment is expected to create more complications in the future due to some issues that are yet to be addressed. Moreover, experts feel that the cost of deletion of data will be more than the cost of collection of data, and say that public campaigns could be the only way to ensure mass delinking and deletion of biometric data.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, V Anand, Bengaluru-based data security expert, said the new judgment has resulted in some “bizarre” issues. While it is welcome that the Supreme Court has allowed the provision to delink Aadhaar numbers, it will be an expensive proposition from the banks or telephone operators.

“The cost and technical problems associated with the same will burden the service provider who have linked Aadhaar of customers for various services. Owing to the cost involved in the deletion of such data, a public campaign demanding the same is essential. Otherwise, it won’t be possible,” he said.

To a question, he said any further expansion of the project will be affected as it will be scrutinised on the basis of the recent judgment.Kiran Jonnalagadda, founder of HasGeek, said the onus is on private firms to delink the data. “Delinking cannot be done by Unique Identification Authority of India,” he noted.