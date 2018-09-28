Home Cities Bengaluru

All India Chemists' strike: 5,850 Bengaluru medical shops remain closed

Suvarna Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association which has 3,017 medical shops in the city however remained open.

Published: 28th September 2018

BENGALURU: Medical shops in Bengaluru, around 5,850 of them, remained closed on Friday.

R Raghunath Reddy who runs Raghu Medicals in Yeshwantpur and is the president of The Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association said, "The bandh is a state wide success but in the city some associations opposed to us are forcing medical shops in Rajajinagar, for example, to open. Shops in Vidyaranyapura, Peenya, Yelahanka and Yeshwantpur are shut. I am the president of Bangalore Pharma Retailers and Distributors Forum and around 5,850 medical shops of ours are closed. We are the only ones affiliated to the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists Association which has called for the bandh pan-India."

Suvarna Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association which has 3,017 medical shops in the city remained open. Other organisations like Bangalore Chemists and Druggists Association kept their shops open if private players in their area remained open.

