BBMP lied about number of potholes filled: High Court panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After exposing the shoddy work done by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in filling potholes in Yelahanka, the panel constituted by the Karnataka High Court has now made startling revelations in the second preliminary report submitted to the court after visiting some wards of Mahalakshmi Layout and Malleswaram.

The court panel states in its report that while the BBMP has filled up a certain number of potholes in an area, it has multiplied the numbers and entered them in the measurement book in order to claim large sums of money. For instance, if BBMP filled only 21 potholes in seven wards of Malleswaram, it claimed to have filled 143 potholes in the measurement books. Also, the sizes of potholes entered in the report were smaller than those on ground.

The panel report added that potholes still existed in 17th main road of Kurubarahalli.

The report was placed before the division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit by the commission comprising of superintendent engineer of Military Engineering Services Dinesh Agarwal and M G Uma, member secretary, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

The report was submitted after the court commissioners visited seven wards in Mahalakshmi Layout (No.43, 44, 67, 68, 74, 75, 102) and seven wards in Malleswaram (No.35, 36, 45, 64, 65, 66 and 76) in West Zone on September 25. Interestingly, BBMP had claimed that these wards are potholes free.

the panel, however, did not find any major potholes in the areas. But top surfaces of many potholes were uneven in Malleswaram. Measurements of only pothole repair items have been recorded in measurement books. Measurements of wet mix macadam have not been recorded in the books, the report stated.