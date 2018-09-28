Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Congress’ Gangambika set to be new mayor, BJP hopes for luck

Congress had only five of the seven independent corporators at the hotel and alleged that BJP had forcefully taken away the other two corporators

Published: 28th September 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the BBMP council where 102 of the 198 corporators are women, two of them are set to take over the posts of both Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the very first time.

Keen on having their own as the mayor and JD(S)’ corporator as the Deputy Mayor, the Congress finalised the name of 39-year-old Gangambika Mallikarjun, a second-time corporator from Jayanagar ward in Chickpet Assembly Constituency as its mayoral candidate. While the Congress-JD(S) combine has the numbers to get Gangambika elected as the 52nd mayor of Bengaluru, the BJP is hoping to spring a last-minute surprise.

The JD(S) is likely to field Ramila Umashankar for the deputy mayor’s post. “It will be decided by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and our party president H D Deve Gowda. We will get to know only on Friday morning,’’ party MLA Gopalaiah said. Sources said Ramila stands a good chance as her name had come up last year too but missed at the last minute.

Hectic activity was witnessed in Congress and BJP camps on Thursday. While Congress concentrated on keeping its numbers intact, BJP was successful in pulling two independents to its side. With this, the party hopes to pull off some last-minute surprise and dent Congress’s prospects.  The BJP, despite not having the numbers, has decided to field candidates making it clear that it intends to put up a fight. “We do not have the magic number of 130, but we are taking a chance to see if any last-minute confusion among Congress leaders can work in our favour” said a BJP leader.

Congress is confident of Gangambika, a Lingayat heavily backed by senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, winning. While Reddy batted for his loyalist, Shivashankarappa pushed for a person hailing from the Lingayat community for the top post. Many Lingayat mutt seers had also publicly backed Gangambika.

“The Palike has not seen a Lingayat woman representation so far. The separate religion row had divided the community last year and making a Lingayat the mayor can help bridge the gap. Lingayat votes matter if we intend to break BJP’s streak in Bengaluru for Lok Sabha polls,” said a senior Congress leader.
While it is yet to make a name offical, BJP said it will field a candidate. Front-runners include Prabhavathi Ramesh of Puttenahalli ward, Madhukumari Vageesh from Marenahalli ward and Shobha Anjinappa of Padmanabhanagar.

Congress chose its candidate after holding a series of meetings on the BBMP election on Thursday. Senior party leaders met legislative party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday morning at his residence to arrive at a consensus. This was followed up with a meeting of senior leaders and independent corporators at a private hotel. “Our candidate will be the mayor and JD(S) corporator will be the deputy mayor. There will be no change in it despite all the attempts that the BJP is making,” said KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Congress had only five of the seven independent corporators at the hotel and alleged that BJP had forcefully taken away the other two corporators. Later, Congress leaders met legislators to finalise the name of the party’s candidate.

Sources who were present at the meeting suggest that it was a chaotic affair. Many MLAs including N A Haris of Shantinagar was miffed when the candidate he was backing — Soumya Shivakumar, a corporator from Shantinagar — was overlooked to accommodate Reddy’s candidate. Haris, who missed a cabinet berth, had lobbied for the Vokkaliga community corporator who was also being backed by Minister D K Shivakumar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gangambika Mallikarjun BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting