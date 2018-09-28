Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru roads should be smooth like butter: High Court to BBMP

The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit also questioned BBMP about the cleanliness of the city.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:55 AM

A pothole on the service road near St John’s Medical College in Koramangala on Thursday | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that Bengaluru roads should be ‘smooth like butter’, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a public interest litigation in relation to potholes to October 5. This was done to allow Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to submit its response to the second preliminary report submitted by the court commissioners.

The court took stock of the condition of roads after the court commissioners submitted a report on potholes after visiting some wards in Malleswaram and Mahalakshmi Layout. The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit also questioned BBMP about the cleanliness of the city.
The bench said, “What about cleanliness in the city? The city is suffering because of several issues but at least now the city is taking shape. You (BBMP) just correct your approach and then everything will be fine.”

In response, BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi said he has already conveyed the court’s concern about cleanliness to the BBMP commissioner and joint commissioners. He added that the work of filling potholes is still on.

