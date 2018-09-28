Karnataka High Court upholds life sentence handed to former HR manager

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday upheld the judgment of the city civil and sessions court which convicted a man of killing his wife, and imposed life sentence on him. A division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice John Michael Cunha upheld the lower court judgement, while dismissing the appeal filed by the convicted Satish Kumar Gupta, a former HR manager of Infosys Ltd, against his conviction.

In July 2017, the sessions court had convicted Gupta as the charges of killing his wife were proved. It had also awarded him five years RI for giving false information to the police. Gupta had allegedly killed his wife Priyanka Gupta by slitting her throat at their residence in Hulimavu on August 10, 2010.

The convicted allegedly killed Priyanka as she was abusing his parents, and refused to let them stay with him. In order to gain her confidence, Satish allegedly blindfolded Priyanka and offered her gifts on two occasion. He killed her after blindfolding her the third time. He then made a phone call from the victim’s mobile phone to his number to create an impression that someone else had murdered her. However, the police solved the mystery after recovering the key of the house from Satish, and arrested him on August 13, 2010.