Police catch rowdies off guard, raid 23 across city, seize documents of over 100 properties

Published: 28th September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) launched a crackdown on notorious rowdies of the city on Thursday. Houses of as many as 23 rowdies were raided and documents related to over 100 properties and lethal weapons were seized.

“Rowdies are being questioned and they would be booked under the stringent Goonda Act or Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) if required,” City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar told reporters.

“We are also verifying the seized documents, and cases pertaining to some of them will be referred to the Income Tax department or the Directorate of Enforcement,” he added.On Thursday morning, 11 special teams of around 100 policemen of the CCB led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar raided the houses.

The raid and search operations began at 5 am and continued till afternoon. As part of the operations, the rowdies were taken to the CCB office where senior officers gave them stern warning. Documents related to properties, lethal weapons, blank cheques, 14 mobile phones, 300 grams of gold, three cars, two cash-counting machines, demonetised currency worth Rs 2.20 lakhs were seized during the raids.

“Most of the rowdies lend money to public on exorbitant interest rates and get their property documents as security. All those documents are being verified and property owners will be summoned for enquiry if required,” a senior police officer said.

The premises belonging to Lokesh alias Mulama, Kommaghatta Manja, Lakshmana, Mahim, Jonty, Lakkasandra Viji, Robbery Giri, Thodala Manja, Michael D’Souza, JC Road Shankara, Appu Kodigehalli, Gaali Ravi, JCB Narayana, Dadiya Mahesh, Doodh Ravi, Betthanagere Shankara, Marenahalli Jagga, Vediyappan alias Vedi, Atush, Raja Kutti, Thirumaran alias Kutti, Tanveer and Pappu alias Amir Khan were raided.

“Daggers, knives, swords, toy gun and cobra spray tins used for blinding the victims were also seized,” added the officer.

