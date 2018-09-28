Home Cities Bengaluru

Potholes, overflowing drains major challenges for new mayor: Sampath Raj

Outgoing Mayor Sampath Raj, whose term ended on Thursday, said tackling rains, stormwater drains and potholes will remain major challenges for the new city mayor who will be elected on Friday.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Sampath Raj hands over cheque to a teary Kavitha at KC General Hospital on Monday | PUSHKAR V

By Ashwini M Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Outgoing Mayor Sampath Raj, whose term ended on Thursday, said tackling rains, stormwater drains and potholes will remain major challenges for the new city mayor who will be elected on Friday.  Sampath, second-time councillor from Devarajeevanahalli ward, served as the 51st mayor of Bengaluru and third mayor in the present Congress-JD(S) alliance.

Claiming to have not taken even a day off, he set a record of conducting 39 council meetings despite the three-month break during the Assembly elections, including two bypolls.After he was elected mayor, Sampath promised to focus on resolving the problems of garbage and traffic congestion, but these still remain unresolved.  In an interview with Ashwini M Prasad, Sampath speaks about his tenure as mayor. Excerpts:

You promised to solve the garbage and traffic issues, which still remain.
The garbage menace has come down. Moreover, in my tenure, the council passed a resolution to transfer the salary of Pourakarmikas to their bank accounts directly ... We also took a decision to start BBMP’s own garbage processing unit. Traffic congestion problem needs more attention though.

What about women’s safety on which you had made a statement on your maiden press meet?
We took a decision to install CCTV cameras at every ward and allotted Rs10 lakh per ward. This apart, we gave Rs 5 crore to the police department to install CCTV cameras for monitoring. We have also taken decision to introduce pink autos exclusively for women. We have called tenders which will be implemented in coming days.

Any work which you wanted to bring a change in, but could not do?
As there was code of conduct for Assembly election, three months was lost as we could not implement many decisions. The mayor’s tenure is one year, of which, three months went like this. We wanted to develop roads and bring some solutions for traffic snarls. Code of conduct should not be an excuse, but we had less time.

Potholes still remain...
Potholes are a universal problem. We should not have woken up after the High Court’s direction. This is again because the BBMP budget was approved in August, though we presented the budget in February... it was delayed for various reasons including the code of conduct. If it was approved in March, we could have taken asphalting of roads, at least 10-12 roads in each ward. Asphalted roads mean fewer potholes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sampath Raj Bengaluru mayor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting