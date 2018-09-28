Home Cities Bengaluru

Shops at Yeshwantpur APMC to remain shut for two hours today

There are 2,500 licenced traders/shops in the yard who sell food grains, pulses, spices, cooking oil and condiments.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Wholesale Food Grains and Pulses Merchants Association will shut down shops and establishments at the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee yard at Yeshwanthpur from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on Friday to register their opposition to FDI in retail, GST, and to demand a separate ministry for trade.

There are 2,500 licenced traders/shops in the yard who sell food grains, pulses, spices, cooking oil and condiments. They will refrain from making any sales to distributors and retailers for two hours on the day.
The Bangalore Grain Merchants Association, APMC Yard Merchants Association, Local Lorry Owners Association, Bangalore APMC Onion and Potato Merchants Association and APMC Yard Mandi  Hamaligala Sangha are supporting the Bharat bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders, New Delhi. 

TAGS
Yeshwantpur APMC

