Visvesvaraya Technological University degrees to mention completion year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting next year, the degree certificates of engineering graduates in the state will have the year of course completion printed on it. Visvesvaraya Technological University took this decision following numerous queries by companies about the date when a job aspirant completed his or her engineering course.

University registrar Prof Jagannatha Reddy said, "It was inconvenient for students and it was also causing a lot of confusion during the hiring process. We used to get several calls (from companies) asking about the date a candidate has passed out and it was difficult to check the data every time as there are lakhs of students graduating from VTU."

So far, the degree certificates only had name of the candidate and the date of convocation printed on it. "Usually, convocation is held in January or February while the students complete their course in June or July the previous year. So there is a difference in the dates. Considering this, we decided to add the date of completion on certificates," Reddy said.