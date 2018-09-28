Home Cities Bengaluru

Visvesvaraya Technological University degrees to mention completion year

So far, the degree certificates only had name of the candidate and the date of convocation printed on it.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Visvesvaraya Technological University (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting next year, the degree certificates of engineering graduates in the state will have the year of course completion printed on it. Visvesvaraya Technological University took this decision following numerous queries by companies about the date when a job aspirant completed his or her engineering course.

University registrar Prof Jagannatha Reddy said, "It was inconvenient for students and it was also causing a lot of confusion during the hiring process. We used to get several calls (from companies) asking about the date a candidate has passed out and it was difficult to check the data every time as there are lakhs of students graduating from VTU."

So far, the degree certificates only had name of the candidate and the date of convocation printed on it. "Usually, convocation is held in January or February while the students complete their course in June or July the previous year. So there is a difference in the dates. Considering this, we decided to add the date of completion on certificates," Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visvesvaraya Technological University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting