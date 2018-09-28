Home Cities Bengaluru

Will achieve 100 per cent waste segregation in city: Bengaluru's new Mayor Gangambika

Claiming that a garbage segregation rate of 100 per cent would be achieved, she appealed to citizens for their cooperation in this regard, in order to make the city a 'garden city'.

Gangambika claimed that a garbage segregation rate of 100 per cent would be achieved. (Photo | File/EPS)

BENGALURU: The 52nd Bengaluru Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun listed the issues of cleanliness, health, environment and de-silting of storm water drains as her priorities.

"As we know, heavy rains have been predicted in the city. The former Mayor has discussed measures to be undertaken, I will check their status and inspect the ongoing works," she said.

Speaking on the High Court's orders to BBMP on hoardings and filling of potholes, she said the civic body will carry out work without requiring any intervention from the High Court. She said filling of potholes was still underway.

Claiming that a garbage segregation rate of 100 per cent would be achieved, she appealed to citizens for their cooperation in this regard, in order to make the city a "garden city, green city and garbage-free city." Speaking on the stoppage of removal of encroachments over storm water drains, she admitted that the survey process had stalled, and said it would be resumed in a few days.

She claimed that all 198 ward councillors would work together for development, and whatever internal squabbles they have only surface during elections. On the increasing stray dog menace in the city, she said, "The former Mayor has held a meeting to discuss measures in this regard, and I will hold another meeting in a few days to discuss further measures."

Gangambika (40) is the two-time councillor of Jayanagar ward (number 153). She has a qualification of B.Com.

