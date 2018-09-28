With two independents on its side, BJP looks to spring surprise in Mayoral polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s R Ashoka on Thursday said that the party was uncertain whether it should field a candidate for the Mayoral elections but sources suggest that BJP is keen on springing a surprise. After back-to-back meetings with corporators and legislators, BJP refused to name its candidate for the elections or at least clarify if it will field a candidate against three front-runners of the Congress-JD(S) alliance.

Two of the seven independent corporators — Anand and Ramesh — who had been backing the Congress-JD(S) alliance, were in the BJP camp on Thursday, giving new hopes to the saffron party. While Congress accused the BJP of ‘kidnapping’ the independents, sources from the BJP suggested that there was a plan to spring a surprise on the polling day.

With 123 on their side, BJP needs seven more votes to arrive at the magic number of 130. “We have two independents and are confident of gaining more votes. Congress has been holding down seven independent corporators for two years now and they have no right to talk about kidnap. We have a good chance of winning,” said P C Mohan, MP, Bengaluru Central. With Union Minister for Fertilisers Ananth Kumar gone abroad and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unlikely to turn up for voting, the BJP is short of two votes.

“We had a meeting with all the corporators and have discussed a few issues. Depending on the Congress’ decision, we will take a call on whether to take part in the election or not,” BJP MLA Ashoka said on Thursday evening. Other BJP legislators from Bengaluru are said to have backed out of the decision-making process putting the onus entirely on Ashoka. The credit of pulling the Mayoral elections off or falling face down will all be on Ashoka alone, according to party insiders.

The BJP, which claims to have the support of two independent corporators, is looking to lure select corporators of JD(S) and Congress. Apart from banking on its numbers, the BJP is also hoping that a few voters of Congress such as Roshan Baig, who is yet to return to India, will refrain from voting.

Voting today

Voting for the mayoral elections will be held on Friday with 259 eligible voters. The process will begin at 11.30 in the Kempegowda meeting hall at the BBMP office. A total of 198 corporators, nine Rajya Sabha MPs, five Lok Sabha MPs, 19 MLCs and 28 MLAs are eligible to vote. The magic number is 130. The BJP has a total of 123 votes while JD(S) and Congress, with 22 and 106 votes, respectively, add up to 135 with the support of 7 independent candidates.