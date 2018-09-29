Home Cities Bengaluru

20 colleges to participate in national fest

The competition focuses on providing exposure to students nationally and giving artistic maestros a chance to showcase their talent amidst their hectic schedule.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :Nityaksh VII’, the annual national level management-cultural fes and a multi-goal oriented competition is being hosted by the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) till September 30 at MLR convention, JP Nagar.

The competition focuses on providing exposure to students nationally and giving artistic maestros a chance to showcase their talent amidst their hectic schedule. Over 20 colleges,including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, ISBM, Wellingkar, IMI Delhi, Delhi School of Economics, and GLIM, will be participating.  

“We have various events that comprise pan-India management and cultural events in the form of singing, dancing and drama competitions. Other than these, we have crowd engagement activities organised in-house. Plus, performances by our in-house singers in the form of a ‘Sufi Night’. We also have a corporate alumni meet on September 29 where over 100 alumni of NMIMS will interact with the students,” says a
college official.

One of the main highlights of the event is the Star Night featuring the winner of Comicstaan, Nishant Suri and comedian Kunal Kamra on September 30. On the first two days of the event, there will be national level quizzes, competitions and other management-oriented programmes. The expected footfall for Nityaksh VII is over 6,000. Students from all over India will participate.

