Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Car-borne miscreants kidnap, rob 52-year-old man

The miscreants, who came in a car, approached him on the pretext of enquiring about an address.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miscreants allegedly kidnapped a 52-year-old man and freed him after after robbing him of gold valuables worth Rs 9 lakh as well as Rs 26,000 in cash. The incident was reported in Muthyalanagar in Yeshwantpur police station limits on Thursday. Venkatesh, a resident of Muthyalanagar, is the victim.

Police said that Venkatesh, who has rented out several properties in Muthyalanagar, was standing outside his house at 6.30 pm on Thursday.

The miscreants, who came in a car, approached him on the pretext of enquiring about an address. As he went close to the vehicle, they bundled him into the car. “Venkatesh said that around 8.30 pm, they abandoned him near Hesaraghatta Main Road. He managed to get a mobile phone from a resident and contacted his family. He was picked up by his son later,” police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai