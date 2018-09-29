Bengaluru: Car-borne miscreants kidnap, rob 52-year-old man

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miscreants allegedly kidnapped a 52-year-old man and freed him after after robbing him of gold valuables worth Rs 9 lakh as well as Rs 26,000 in cash. The incident was reported in Muthyalanagar in Yeshwantpur police station limits on Thursday. Venkatesh, a resident of Muthyalanagar, is the victim.

Police said that Venkatesh, who has rented out several properties in Muthyalanagar, was standing outside his house at 6.30 pm on Thursday.

The miscreants, who came in a car, approached him on the pretext of enquiring about an address. As he went close to the vehicle, they bundled him into the car. “Venkatesh said that around 8.30 pm, they abandoned him near Hesaraghatta Main Road. He managed to get a mobile phone from a resident and contacted his family. He was picked up by his son later,” police said.