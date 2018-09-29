Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dialogue on stammering to dispel myths around it

In a bid to raise awareness on stammering and to dispel misconceptions created by films, media and society in general, a national-level conference will take place in Bengaluru.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Members of The Indian Stammering Association during a previous workshop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to raise awareness on stammering and to dispel misconceptions created by films, media and society in general, a national-level conference will take place in Bengaluru. To be held for the first time in the city, the eighth edition of the event organised by The Indian Stammering Association (TISA), Bengaluru chapter will see people from all over India attending it, in addition to guests from counterpart associations in the USA, Sri Lanka and other countries.

What started as a mere self-help group six years ago, grew into a larger network of entrepreneurs, comedians, theatre artists, businessmen, corporate professionals, public speakers, students, and the likes.
Abhinav Singh, coordinator of the Bengaluru chapter of TISA, says, “The purpose of this annual conference is to bring all People Who Stammer (PWS) under one roof. We want to make people aware of the problems a stammerer faces, how it affects his or her personal and professional life. Movies, be it in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi or any other Indian langauge, have an insensitive portrayal of stammering and look at it as something funny.”

“This has created a perception among people influenced by such content, that stammers are to be laughed at. We have a few sessions on our self-help groups. This is a fairly new concept in India but is common abroad. It helps stammerers share their challenges, emotions, experiences and they also work on techniques to better themselves,” says Abhinav, who will also be conducting a mock-interview simulation to help PWS gain confidence while job hunting.

The mental impact on PWS is deep-rooted, says Anupam Saxena, one of the speakers who will be conducting a session on ‘Emotional and Psychological aspects of Stammering’.“I have come across stammerers who suffer depression, guilt, low self-esteem, suicidal thoughts and a tendency to cut-off from family and peers. They resort to career changes, as they don’t feel they can take up certain jobs,” explains Anupam, whose session will throw light on coping mechanisms to combat the above. Another session on entrepreneurship among stammerers will dwell upon the challenges faced by stammerers who are keen to launch startups.

Explaining the obstacles they face, Abhinav says,”If you stammer and go to meet a potential investor or venture capitalist, they are doubtful of your abilities and are hesitant to fund you. Even customers feel you may lack the knowledge on the subject. These are the kind of myths we want to dispel.”The conference will take place in Vidyadeep College, CRI Brothers Institute, Ulsoor Road from September 29 to October 1.

Meet for strength

Other sessions include - talk by comedians who stammer, voice training and other techniques to control stammering, TISA’s women wing dedicated to women who stammer,and the likes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Stammering Association Stammering Myth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai