Bengaluru says cheers to Oktoberfest

Suman Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is that time of the year again when everything gets beer and beautiful, as Bengaluru rings in the internationally celebrated Oktoberfest. The festival pans from late September to the first week in October, however, in India, it is stretched to mid or even end of October. Suman Prasad tracks down the best places in Bengaluru to celebrate the Oktoberfest

Hoppipola

(Until October 15 | Cost for two: Rs1,000)

Keeping up with the spirit of the festival, Hoppipola has introduced a special OktoberFeast menu, which includes delicious beer battered favourites and German specials. The menu offers sausages, sauerkraut, schnitzel, pork chops, German pies, salads and many more Bavarian delicacies. Their highlight includes the special Mac & Beer Cheese and beer battered prawns.

Street Mama

(Until October 7 | Cost for two: Rs1,200)

Specially curated German delicacies like housemade bratwurst (barbeque German pork sausages), pan-fried mackerel with lemon, parmesan encrusted tilapia and Kartofeelpuffer (Pan Fried Potato Cakes) take the centre stage. Along with the offers on beers, there are drinking games too.

The Old Fashioned Bar

(Until October 7 |Cost for two: Rs1,500)

As a tribute to beers, they have a line-up of beer cocktails, which includes - Passion and fire, berry splash, beer-ito and someone’s mule. They also have an exclusive Oktoberfest menu, which includes – German meatloaf, heidi’s platter, pork curlies and the ever-famous Pretzel Bowls.

Conrad Bengaluru

(Until October 7 | Cost for two: Rs3,000)

The menu boasts of the finest German sausages and Belgian beers along with the décor, music and ambience. Tenderloin schnitzel, lamb sucuk salami, an assorted sausage sampler and beer baked chicken are some dishes that are being served during the fest. The highlight is the variations of the Belgian Hopper Beer – the Hopper Wit Bier and Hopper Blonde.

Red Rhino

(Until October 27 | Cost for two:Rs1,600)

Celebrity chef Abhijit Saha has created a special Oktoberfest menu for the season, which includes krakauer and bratwurst sausages, chicken, shrimp, corn potato, broccoli, pickled onion, garlic and lemon. Beer enthusiasts can get their hands on five special brews, namely – The Oktoberfest, the IPA, the Double IPA, a Lager and Stout.