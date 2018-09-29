Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops of south states should tackle terror together: Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara

There has to be better coordination between the state police forces by sharing resources and criminal intelligence.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

G Prameshwar and Neelamani N Raju, DG and IG of Karnataka, seen at regional coordination committe of southern states on Friday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has stressed on better coordination between the police forces of southern states to curb and control Left-wing extremism and terror-related activities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting attended by the police top brass of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands on Friday. He said, “Curbing Left-wing extremism and terror-related activities is impossible without proper coordination and cooperation between states.

There has to be better coordination between the state police forces by sharing resources and criminal intelligence. In view of the fact that organised crime involving cyber, drugs and human trafficking have no boundaries, it is essential that various law enforcement agencies coordinate and cooperate in real time by information and intelligence sharing."

There is a need to share best practices with a focus on improving quality of investigation and improving the working and living condition of policemen, he said. "The constabulary must be empowered through technology so that they are made accountable. The police-public ratio needs to be improved by faster recruitment,” he added, while advising the committee to come up with a ‘Bengaluru Resolution’ and implement it in all the southern states to improve policing and interstate coordination.

The Regional Police Coordination Committee meets at least once in six months and discusses issues having inter-state ramification such as drug menace, Naxalism, insurgency, emerging border issues and joint exercises among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G Parameshwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai