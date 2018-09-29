Cops of south states should tackle terror together: Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has stressed on better coordination between the police forces of southern states to curb and control Left-wing extremism and terror-related activities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting attended by the police top brass of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands on Friday. He said, “Curbing Left-wing extremism and terror-related activities is impossible without proper coordination and cooperation between states.

There has to be better coordination between the state police forces by sharing resources and criminal intelligence. In view of the fact that organised crime involving cyber, drugs and human trafficking have no boundaries, it is essential that various law enforcement agencies coordinate and cooperate in real time by information and intelligence sharing."

There is a need to share best practices with a focus on improving quality of investigation and improving the working and living condition of policemen, he said. "The constabulary must be empowered through technology so that they are made accountable. The police-public ratio needs to be improved by faster recruitment,” he added, while advising the committee to come up with a ‘Bengaluru Resolution’ and implement it in all the southern states to improve policing and interstate coordination.

The Regional Police Coordination Committee meets at least once in six months and discusses issues having inter-state ramification such as drug menace, Naxalism, insurgency, emerging border issues and joint exercises among others.