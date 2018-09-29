Home Cities Bengaluru

Food from land of deserts and folklore

The mela-like setup with mehendi stalls, sari stalls and the costumes worn by the staff at the hotel sets the mood right for the festival.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Navratri nearing, Bengaluru is celebrating and hosting Rajasthani festivals in different parts of the city. One such festival, namely Rangeela Rajasthan, is being held at MY PLACE, Gokulam Grand Hotel and Spa, Mathikere. The mela-like setup with mehendi stalls, sari stalls and the costumes worn by the staff at the hotel sets the mood right for the festival.

As a welcome drink, we were served Masala chhach in small clay glasses. The spices crushed right, this drink is refreshing and prepares your palate for the 25 dishes that are spread on the menu. Being non-vegetarians, and being fascinated with the idea of having non-vegetarian Rajasthani food, we went for the Chicken aur Makkai ki Raab, choosing that over the Tomato Dhaniya ki Shorba. Tasting similar chicken corn soup, the herbs and the taste of the raab gives an authentic Rajasthani flavour to this soup.

For appetisers, the spread includes Ram Garhi Fish Tikka, Kasturi Murhg Tikka, Pyaz ki Kachori and Jodhpuri Mirchi Wada. In both the fish and the chicken tikkas, the meat was cooked just right and the masalas seeped right through the soft meat. Chef Reynolds says the 12-hour marination of these tikkas is the secret behind it. The Wada is an interesting mouthful, the spice of the mirchi blends well with the other masalas.

A lot of these ingredients have been brought in from Rajasthan by the chefs who have come to the city for the ten-day festival. Ker Sangri is one such dish that has been made out of herbs that have been brought from Jaipur. The other curries under the mains include Gutta Curry, Paneer Shekhavati, Dum Aloo Jodhpur, Masala Batti, Daal Panchratan and Papad Mangodi, among the vegetarian curries. The Papad Mangodi is an interesting dish, and is a must-have for those who have never tasted authentic Rajasthani cuisine. Apart from these curries, the Gehu ka Choorma, Bajre ka Choorma and Besan ka Choorma are absolutely delightful for those with a sweet tooth.

For the non-vegetarians, there’s the famed Laal Maas, which we had with the Jodhpuri Biryani. This combination of flavours definitely  deserves a special mention. What is Rajasthani food without something sweet? We dug into the Double ka Meetha, Besan ka Ladoo, Balushahi, Baked Boondi, and Pista Barfi. The Moong Dal ka Halwa and the Baked Boondi stood out here.

The Rajasthani Food Festival will be on till October 7.
Per head cost: Rs 1,395

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navratri Rajasthani festivals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai