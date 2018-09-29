Food from land of deserts and folklore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Navratri nearing, Bengaluru is celebrating and hosting Rajasthani festivals in different parts of the city. One such festival, namely Rangeela Rajasthan, is being held at MY PLACE, Gokulam Grand Hotel and Spa, Mathikere. The mela-like setup with mehendi stalls, sari stalls and the costumes worn by the staff at the hotel sets the mood right for the festival.

As a welcome drink, we were served Masala chhach in small clay glasses. The spices crushed right, this drink is refreshing and prepares your palate for the 25 dishes that are spread on the menu. Being non-vegetarians, and being fascinated with the idea of having non-vegetarian Rajasthani food, we went for the Chicken aur Makkai ki Raab, choosing that over the Tomato Dhaniya ki Shorba. Tasting similar chicken corn soup, the herbs and the taste of the raab gives an authentic Rajasthani flavour to this soup.

For appetisers, the spread includes Ram Garhi Fish Tikka, Kasturi Murhg Tikka, Pyaz ki Kachori and Jodhpuri Mirchi Wada. In both the fish and the chicken tikkas, the meat was cooked just right and the masalas seeped right through the soft meat. Chef Reynolds says the 12-hour marination of these tikkas is the secret behind it. The Wada is an interesting mouthful, the spice of the mirchi blends well with the other masalas.

A lot of these ingredients have been brought in from Rajasthan by the chefs who have come to the city for the ten-day festival. Ker Sangri is one such dish that has been made out of herbs that have been brought from Jaipur. The other curries under the mains include Gutta Curry, Paneer Shekhavati, Dum Aloo Jodhpur, Masala Batti, Daal Panchratan and Papad Mangodi, among the vegetarian curries. The Papad Mangodi is an interesting dish, and is a must-have for those who have never tasted authentic Rajasthani cuisine. Apart from these curries, the Gehu ka Choorma, Bajre ka Choorma and Besan ka Choorma are absolutely delightful for those with a sweet tooth.

For the non-vegetarians, there’s the famed Laal Maas, which we had with the Jodhpuri Biryani. This combination of flavours definitely deserves a special mention. What is Rajasthani food without something sweet? We dug into the Double ka Meetha, Besan ka Ladoo, Balushahi, Baked Boondi, and Pista Barfi. The Moong Dal ka Halwa and the Baked Boondi stood out here.

The Rajasthani Food Festival will be on till October 7.

Per head cost: Rs 1,395