‘Grab the clutch and feel the power’

Ajith is currently playing a game called Slither.io. It’s one of the classic arcade games.

By Mounika Kanapur
BENGALURU: With the gaming industry growing rapidly, youngsters in the city have been gaming often lately.”I want to invest in an equipment through which I can start streaming games live on YouTube,” says 18-year-old Ajit Dasari from Hyderabad.

Like many youngster his age, he started with games like Super Mario, and later progressed to Need for Speed, Vice City and San Andreas. He recollects the moment where he was the first person among his friends to finish Prince of Persia. After playing it for more than 300 hours, he had mastered the game and now finishes the entire game in six hours. “Grab the clutch and feel the power,” says Ajit.

Ask him when he practises the game, he says, “Well, I am lucky as my parents leave the house at 7 am and return by 5 pm. But, they somehow figured out that I play bunking classes.” Ajit aspires to become a well-established gamer. He is pursuing Mass Communication from Wesley Degree College and spends most of his time gaming and coding.

Ajith is currently playing a game called Slither.io. It’s one of the classic arcade games. He is a member of an Indonesian International team. “I play till 3 am and sometimes it goes till 8 am,” he says. The weekly tournaments help him learn new gaming strategies. “The groups are headed by YouTubers who have millions of followers,” says Ajith adding that he is known as KING, DESTROYYER in the gaming world.
Gaming helps Ajith find himself. For him, gaming is his best companion after his family. Pewdiepie, Jelly, Kwebbelkop and Shroud are his inspirations. “I use a basic four GB RAM and two GB graphic card”, says Ajith.

For Ajith, Slither.io is a platform to meet and interact with people from different nationalities. He is glad to have friends from Pakistan, China and Indonesia. “Though we live miles apart, gaming brings us all together,” he says.With the growing pace of gaming Industry, he is confident he will make a bright future and achieve his long-term goals of creating huge live streaming gadgets.

