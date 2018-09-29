Home Cities Bengaluru

Habitual offender bludgeoned to death

Police said the assailants bashed Sushanth's head with a stone and threw his body in a vacant site.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 30-year-old habitual offender was bludgeoned to death by a group of his “friends” at Subramanyapura on Friday.

The deceased Sushanth alias Payee was a resident of Vasanthapura and was working as a cab driver. Police said the assailants bashed Sushanth's head with a stone and threw his body in a vacant site. Sushanth had recently been released from jail after he was acquitted in a case where he was accused of killing a security guard at an ATM in 2010.

He was accused of stabbing the guard and robbing Rs500 from him. Sushanth was released for lack of evidence. After coming out of jail, he was involved in anti-social activities, and he was booked as a history-sheeter at RR Nagar and Kengeri police stations."Subramanyapura police have detained two suspects following a tip-off," police said.

