KG Layout applicants who didn’t get lucky to get refunds from today

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allottees who lost out on a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Phase-II in the list released early this week will be refunded their initial deposit money, running into lakhs, from Saturday itself.

The finance department has swung into action this time to ensure that public money is returned immediately with five teams engaged in sorting out all the forms submitted. Of the 15, 219 site aspirants, 4,970 individuals have been allotted sites of different dimensions.

Sheik Latheef, Finance Member, BDA, told The New Indian Express, “Out of Rs274.69 crore money deposited with us, around Rs133 crore needs to be refunded to the 10,249 applicants who have not been allotted sites. We will be returning their money through RTGS at the earliest with the process to be facilitated by Axis Bank beginning on Saturday (September 29).”

Due to the large numbers involved, the entire refund process will be completed by October end with transfers done every day. “We will start with the online transfer to the accounts of around 200 applicants a day initially, but will increase it to touch up to 600 or 700 a day. We have set ourselves an internal target of October 25 to complete the process. Even if any delays occur, we are confident that by October-end, all applicants will get their refund,” he added.

Applicants have paid 12.5% of the total site cost as initial deposit in January and February at Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Punjab Sind Bank and Yes Bank but the refund is only being done through Axis Bank.

These are the sums that need to be refunded now to applicants depending on the site chosen: Rs65,500 (20x30 sq ft site EWS category); Rs 1,30,800 (20x30 sq ft site Gen); Rs2,90,700 (30x40 sq ); Rs6,54,000 (40x60) and Rs12,11,000 (50x80). “No specific category of applicants will be given priority and refund will take place simultaneously for across all sections. We will also simultaneously check the daily soft copy report sent to us by Axis Bank on all the transactions made on our behalf with the hard copy in our possession to ensure accuracy,” Latheef added.

One allottee given sites under two categories

The number of allottees have been revised to 4,970 as one allottee’s name had figured twice in the 50x80 sqft list made public on Wednesday. Finance Member Sheik Latheef said that an individual had applied under the general as well as one of the reserved categories and ended up with sites under both categories. “So, instead of 271 allottees, the figure has been reduced to 270. The overall list of 4,971 for the second phase of K G Layout allotment has been revised to 4,970. We have uploaded the changes on the website too,” he said.

Helpline for KG Layout allottees

Bengaluru: The 4,970 individuals allotted sites an take the assistance of engineers in the specific blocks they have been allotted to view their property. According to an official release, the numbers are available on the website www.bdabangalore.org