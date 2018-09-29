Man poses as civil servant, stays at Yelahanka air base

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths from the Central Intelligence Bureau on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old chartered

accountant who stayed in a luxury room at Yelahanka Indian Air Force (IAF) station claiming that he was a civil servant from New Delhi.

The accused, Purna Chandra Das, a resident of Delhi, was arrested by the Yelahanka police after IAF authorities grew suspicious of his behaviour and alerted them.Das, a native of West Bengal, on Tuesday had come to the city along with his wife Soma and convinced the staff at Yelahanka Air Base by showing two fake ID cards and stayed there till Wednesday. While checking out on Thursday, warrant officer Subhash Mishra grew suspicious of Das' behaviour. Officials also couldn't verify his credentials with the Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi.

After realising that Das was in possession of fake IDs, they approached the Yelahanka police.When questioned, Das said he wanted to save money by staying at the Officers' Mess. His wife Soma (41), who is pursuing Ph.D, had come to the city to attend a seminar.Das took her to the IAF station saying that he knew someone there who could get them a luxury room free of cost. Soma, who was shocked by the arrest, said she was unaware of her husband's plan. Later, police helped her to stay at a relative's house in Whitefield.

Investigation revealed that Das had earlier stayed at the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru, for five days in March 2017 where he introduced himself as an IAS officer with the Air Force Directorate of Personnel and Training Wing. Das had asked the Defence officials to arrange accommodation for two days at the Officer’s Mess. The officials allegedly allotted a room without verifying his credentials.IAF officials, however, declined to share more details of the incident when The New Indian Express contacted them.