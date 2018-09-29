Home Cities Bengaluru

Medical shops claim bandh a success, Karnataka government begs to differ

Around 5,850 medical shops out 9,517 odd standalone shops in the city stayed shut on Friday, claimed the Bangalore Pharma Retailers and Distributors Forum.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

A closed medical shop at RMV Extension on Friday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 5,850 medical shops out 9,517 odd standalone shops in the city stayed shut on Friday, claimed the Bangalore Pharma Retailers and Distributors Forum. However, according to the government’s Drug Control Department, 70 per cent of the shops remained open.

R Raghunath Reddy, who runs Raghu Medicals in Yeshwantpur and is president of The Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association, said, “The bandh is a statewide success, but in the city some associations opposing us, are forcing medical shops in Rajajinagar, for example, to open.”

“Shops in Vidyaranyapura, Peenya, Yelahanka and Yeshwantpur are shut. I am president of Bangalore Pharma Retailers and Distributors Forum and around 5,850 medical shops of ours are closed. We are the only ones affiliated to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists Association which has called for the pan-India bandh.” As many as 3,017 medical shops in the city, under the Suvarna Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association, remained open.

Rallies and gatherings were held across the state protesting the Centre’s decision to legalise online pharmacies. The Drug Control Department did not issue advertisements with the assistant drug controllers’ contacts nor issue public notices with helpline numbers, and understandably, did not receive any grievance calls either.

Nazeer Ahmed, Deputy Drug Controller, said, “Around 50 to 70 per cent medical stores were open. In Bengaluru, only in a few areas, shops were closed.”Namratha Allur, Assistant Drug Controller, said, “Public can look up the directory on the Drug Control Department website for contact numbers.”  All hospital-based pharmacies were open.

Medical Education Minister D K Shivakumar had on Thursday tweeted, “All medical stores inside the premises of government medical colleges and hospitals are instructed to remain open tomorrow and provide hassle-free services to needy citizens. Strict action will be initiated against medical stores which are closed.” 

