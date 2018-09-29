‘Psychiatric analysis must before conception’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking folic acid and multi-vitamins is just not enough for a healthy pregnancy. According to researchers, a woman’s mental health, childhood trauma and experiences should be recognised and treated even before conception. This was the topic of discussion at the International Perinatal Mental Health Conference of the Marce Society held at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) on Friday.

“Perinatal period is a time when there is an increased risk of psychiatric episodes such as depression and postpartum psychosis,” said Prof Jane Fisher, President, Marce Society, and conference co-chair. The Marce Society is a society for research, clinical practice and public health initiatives to improve mental health problems among preganant women or those who have recently given birth.

It was also discussed that, in India, the care of mothers during childbirth is focused on medical care where women are not explained about the procedures involved.