Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Psychiatric analysis must before conception’

Taking folic acid and multi-vitamins is just not enough for a healthy pregnancy.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking folic acid and multi-vitamins is just not enough for a healthy pregnancy. According to researchers, a woman’s mental health, childhood trauma and experiences should be recognised and treated even before conception. This was the topic of discussion at the International Perinatal Mental Health Conference of the Marce Society held at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) on Friday.

“Perinatal period is a time when there is an increased risk of psychiatric episodes such as depression and postpartum psychosis,” said Prof Jane Fisher, President, Marce Society, and conference co-chair. The Marce Society is a society for research, clinical practice and public health initiatives to improve mental health problems among preganant women or those who have recently given birth.

It was also discussed that, in India, the care of mothers during childbirth is focused on medical care where women are not explained about the procedures involved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai