Railway Protection Force cop wins award for child rescue efforts

This is the only such dedicated child rescue team in the country which works only at railway stations to rescue destitute and runaway children.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee receiving the award in New Delhi on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In recognition of her work as head of a dedicated child rescue team attached to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) that was instrumental in rescuing over 1,100 children during 2017-2018 within the railway premises of the South Western Railway, Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee was on Friday conferred honour in New Delhi.

The RPF Director General Insignia Medal and Commendation was handed over to Banerjee, the Supervisory head of Nanhe Farishte (Little Angels) by Director General, RPF, Dharmendhra Kumar.

This is the only such dedicated child rescue team in the country which works only at railway stations to rescue destitute and runaway children. Twenty-eight-year-old Banerjee told TNIE, “It is truly overwhelming. Such a great honour really.”

She also said the role turned out to be an eye opener for her. “I never knew that so many children are trafficked into Bengaluru and deployed as child labourers,” she said. 

