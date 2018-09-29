Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, a political thriller from Congress leader on big screen

A young congress leader is bracing up to encash the high drama in state politics with his political thriller 'The Wolves of Kanooru' in Sandalwood.

The star cast for the movie is still being finalised, while production is set to begin in the second week of October.

By Hemanth Kumar
Express News Service

"The movie will have all the elements of ambition, jealousy, intrigue, betrayal and vendetta associated with our politics and our politicians," said Milind Dharmasen, General Secretary of KPCC Campaign Committee, who will be making his directorial debut with the movie. Milind, who has written the script, will also be making the music score.

The movie is set in the backdrop of the mysterious and gruesome killings of girl children in Tumakuru district in the mid-1980s. Some attributed the attacks to man-eating wolves, while others termed the act of tantriks. The episode still continues to remain a mystery.

The political drama that unfolds when a police officer starts the investigation, forms the theme of the movie. "The means that political  leaders from opposing parties employ to exploit this issue for their political advantage makes it a real thriller for the audience," said Dharmasen, refusing to elaborate on other details.

The star cast for the movie is still being finalised, while production is set to begin in the second week of October. It will be shot in and around Kanooru in the Malnad region of Shivamogga.Milind, who quit JD(S) and joined Congress, has also scored music for Ramesh Aravind starrer 'Bisi Bisi'.

Gandhinagar’s political movie mania

It is not the first time Kannada movie goers will be watching a flick with politics as central theme. Bara (1980), directed by MS Sathyu featuring Ananth Nag in the role of Deputy Commissioner, had bagged the national award for depicting the politics involved in declaring a district as “drought affected”. Chakravyuha (1984) earned its lead actor Ambareesh the title of ‘Rebel Star’. Humble Politician Nograj is the most recent one in the political movie line-up.

