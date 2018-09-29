Home Cities Bengaluru

Spurt in H1N1 cases, Mahadevapura zone tops chart in city

Mahadevapura saw 25 confirmed H1N1 cases from January till date. Daily reports of H1N1 are uploaded on the health department's website.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the health department issuing an alert on September 23 for a sudden spurt in Influenza A H1N1 (swine flu) cases this month, a look at different parts of the city shows that the highest number of cases were reported from Mahadevapura.

Mahadevapura saw 25 confirmed H1N1 cases from January till date. Daily reports of H1N1 are uploaded on the health department's website. According to Thursday's report, from January, 201 cases have tested positive for H1N1 in the state.    

Though according to the health department's report, BBMP limits saw the highest number of H1N1 cases with 55 patients confirmed positive, Dr Shivakumar, project coordinator for communicable diseases, explained that 38 of these cases were reported from outer zones of BBMP — Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, and Yelahanka which is taken care by the Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer.

“In the core areas — which is the east, south and west zones — only 26 cases were reported. The remaining of the 38 cases have been reported to the Bengaluru Urban District Surveillance Officer,” Dr Shivakumar said.     

Last year, 3,139 H1N1 cases were reported in the state. “This is nothing compared to the number of cases seen last year. It may be because of the heavy rain. Once a case is confirmed we educate the family members and neighbouring houses of the disease and check for symptoms,” he said.  

Dr Prakash Kumar B G, deputy director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “The state's stocked Tamiflu tablets in all its primary health centre's and hospitals with an advisory to the public to cover their noses and mouths while travelling as it is an airborne infection. No deaths have been reported.”
People with acute respiratory infection and symptoms like cough, common cold, and fever have been asked to be tested for H1N1.

In case of any suspicion, throat swabs of patients should be taken, according to a circular issued by Director of the health department Dr S Pushparaj.

