Will achieve 100% waste segregation, says new Bengaluru mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gangambika Mallikarjun lists out her priorities, plans and promises for the city. Excerpts from an interview:

Who do you attribute your victory to?

I want to thank DyCM G Parameshwara, former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, ministers Ramalinga Reddy, K J George, Krishna Byre Gowda and Zamir Ahmed, all MLAs, MPs and members of Vidhan Parishad.

I would also like to thank supporters from my ward and the media.

With Lok Sabha polls approaching, what is your aim for the next year?

The issues I want to prioritise are cleanliness, health, environment and desilting of stormwater drains. As we know, heavy rains have been predicted for October. The former Mayor has also discussed measures to be undertaken ... I will check their status and inspect the ongoing works.

BBMP has been reprimanded by the High Court several times. How will you get officials to work?

Authorities are currently filling potholes as per the court’s directives. I would like the Palike to work without needing intervention from court.

Do you have a solution for the city’s garbage problem?

Yes, I intend to take advice from all the other 197 councillors, call a meeting and decide on permanent solution.

Segregation levels have plateaued at around 40%. Can you improve this?

Yes, but we need the citizens’ cooperation for this ... If we get that, we can surely turn Bengaluru back into a Garden City and a garbage-free city. We will definitely achieve 100% segregation.

BBMP has been accused of being a puppet of the government, as even if a grant is received, without their approval the Palike can’t proceed...

I do not agree to this point. The funds granted to the civic body by Siddaramaiah government were the highest ever. In addition, Deputy CM Parameshwara has promised that the BBMP will have the government’s utmost support.

In 2016, an enroachment clearance drive for stormwater drains was started but stalled. Will it resume?

Yes, the survey has stopped. In the coming days it will be resumed and the clearance drive will also begin again.

Will you safeguard BJP councillors’ interests too?

As Mayor, there is no concept of an opposition party for me now. All 198 councillors will work as members of a family ... issues could crop up only during elections.

PRIORITY ISSUES

Cleanliness

Health

Environment

Desilting of stormwater drains