Home Cities Bengaluru

A brush with art: From 3D to miniature paintings

Mohammad Rafi  says he has a long way to go, but a look at his paintings makes that hard to believe.

Published: 30th September 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BELLARY: Mohammad Rafi says he has a long way to go, but a look at his paintings makes that hard to believe. From BJP leader Advani to Ballari Deputy Commissioner, all have admired his art works. His gift seems as big as the canvases themselves. Ballari Deputy Commissioner Ram Prasath Manohar wanted a picture of Sir Thomas Munro, the first deputy commissioner of Ballari, who later on became the Governor of Madras province between 1820 and 1827.  Having seen a life-size picture of Munro in Chennai, Prasath wanted a local artist, who could do justice to the picture. After much deliberations, the job was entrusted to Mohammed Rafi, a Ballari-based artist with instructions that the picture should be on par with the one in Chennai.

A 3D painting emerged on the wall of the DC’s quarters after a couple of months and he was very happy. Rafi  has tread a long path to reach the top as an artist in this district. His is the story of a self-made artist, who began the journey as a banner artist in the Kannada film Industry in the 1980s.Then he took up a job as a co-ordinator in a local NGO at Kudligi as he pursued his passion.

Rafi has no formal education or a degree in art. But like the Ekalvya of Mahabharata, who learnt archery on his own in front of a statue  of Dronacharya, the guru of the royal princes, Rafi is a ‘student’ of his Guru, the Kalaburagi-based artist S M Pandit, whom he has never met. The works of  great artists like Raja Ravivarma, B K S Varma and Yusuf Arakkal too influenced him a lot.

He works on almost everything, both macro as well as micro. But it is his micro works in the traditional style that are drawing the people. His magic touch has come on an unexpected canvas. The Ramayana — from the birth of Rama to the death of Ravana — is painted on egg shells,  and Krishna’s childhood or ‘Baalaleela’ on palm leaves in Mysore’s style of traditional painting.

“Ramayana on an egg is a sensitive matter. But I went ahead with it. Every birth has origin in egg. The egg, being oval, resembles a mother’s womb and the universe itself. I feared that I might trigger a controversy, but people received it positively. I even received an award in the name of my guru S M Pandit from Shantaveera Mahaswamiji  of Kulashanteshwar Mutt in Arasikere,” he says.

His next major venture, Krishna’s childhood (Balaleela) on palm leaves. He says that the ancient texts and other important manuscripts were written and preserved on these leaves. “They have been a source of information and inspiration for scholars and literary persons and researchers. I wanted to see if I can paint on them and keep the tradition alive. I hope to attract the younger generation towards this. I want them to know about the palm leaves,” he says. He used natural and vegetable colours for this masterpiece.

On Lord Krishna, Rafi says, “Krishna is an inspiration for any artist — his hair, peacock feather, his flute, and his mischievous childhood. We can feature him throughout our life. So is Lord Ganesha — his trunk, his ears, and Mooshika Vahana, the serpent around his stomach —every artist is attracted to him.”

Except for the 3D paints, where he uses acrylic, Rafi uses natural colours, which he prepares in a traditional manner. But his colours are based on the canvas he uses. For instance, for his Ramayana on egg shells,  he used herbal colours, zinc stone. “The egg is basically water-resistant. The gum will ensure the colour sticks to it and gives a longer life,” he says.

Rafi does background work, a discussion and a research about the subject he plans to paint. Before beginning Ramayana, he spoke to several pundits and debated with them on why he should not paint on eggs and placed his arguments. He studied Ramayana and Krishna’s childhood.Rafi has been honoured with various awards for his work, but he says it is not the end of the  journey. 

RAFI AND ADVANI 
Rafi was entrusted with painting a picture from the Ramayana in 2004, where he had painted a picture of King Dasharatha teaching his sons. The painting adorned an old-age home constructed by the politician Reddy brothers in memory of their parents. Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who came for its inauguration, saw the painting and liked it so much that he asked Janardhan Reddy about the painter.  Advani  was so much impressed by Raf’s work that he asked him to a do a similar painting for him.
 

HAMPI ON CANVAS
Rafi has an unending passion for Hampi and Ballari and many of his works on the Hampi landscape include some imaginary inputs in 3D, where one can even touch and feel the work. His work on monuments of Hampi and paintings of Ballari street are a classic example of his imagination. “I have never seen an art work coming to life. Rafi ‘s images breathe life,” says Nisti Rudrappa, former president, Ballari District Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammad Rafi 3D painting Miniature painting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead