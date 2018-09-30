Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Little Gandhis Learn life’s lessons

This is not just about learning by heart the Gandhian principles.

Published: 30th September 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Gandhi Grameen Gurukul in Hosaritti village of Haveri,

By Amit S Upadhye & Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HOSARITTI, HAVERI : Sporting Gandhi cap and khadi kurta, students line up for prayers as early as 6am. And they are asked one question a day on Mahatma Gandhi. This is not just about learning by heart the Gandhian principles. For the last 36 years, Gudleppa Hallikeri Gandhi Grameen Gurukul in Hosaritti village of Haveri  has been imparting education based on Gandhian principles—from non-violence to dignity of labour to being self-reliant. The school has adopted a system of rural education and the children of farmers are given preference during the admission.

Established on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 in 1984, the school is the brainchild of Gudleppa Hallikeri, freedom fighter, educationist and close associate of the Mahatma. Hallikeri was jailed several times and he was one of the persons chosen from the state to represent Karnataka at the Dandi March. When the village Hallikeri felicitated him and gave him an honorarium, he used that money to establish a trust for setting up a school of Gandhian thoughts.

Every year, about 40 children are admitted to class 5 and they study here till SSLC. The school is spread over  32 acres and has all the modern facilities. The school had the pride of becoming the starting point for one of the 50 torches which were taken to New Delhi on the occasion of the 50th Independence Day.
S R Patil, Principal,  has been associated with the school since its inception. According to him, the children who study at the Gurukul learn to be self-reliant and are taught team work and respecting fellow humans in the society. 

“We teach them the Gandhian way of living. We teach them to cultivate love and harmony towards other religions. The school attracts several known people, thinkers, engineers and scientists. Former ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar had visited the school recently and he was impressed with the system,” Patil says.

The Gurukul is implementing Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of education in many ways.  Students are taught to clean their living area, school premises and kitchen and periodically also clean toilets in their hostel. They wash their own clothes too.They are taught animal husbandry, basic agriculture skills, horticulture, sericulture; they also try their hand at the spinning wheel. Their uniform is made out of pure khadi and wearing a Gandhi cap is a must. Students here have no tea or coffee in their menu. 

They are made to recite prayers written by Gandhi twice a day. The school common board has a question a day on Gandhi. The students are not allowed to use mobile phones. They are allowed to meet their parents one day in a month.

Says a student,  “I ask my parents to join me in prayers whenever I go home.” A majority of the students come from North Karnataka. “Besides the field work, the school focuses on  science subjects,” says another student. The school has been noted as a Green School from the District Pollution Control Board. The management ensures there is no plastic pollution inside the school premises. The school has nearly 2,000 trees.

The alumni members of Gurukul held a convention a few months back and have assured the school of help. The school is dependent on the donors for infrastructure  development and maintenance. The government provides salaries for the teaching staff, food and clothing for children. But there are no government funds  for the upkeep of this  school.

“The khadi units working under the government and government agencies could help us revive the spinning wheel unit, integral to the school. The unit has been lying defunct for a few months now as the resource person retired and we are still looking for a new teacher,” says Patil.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gandhi caps Mahatma Gandhi Gurukul Gandhi Jayanti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead