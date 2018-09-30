Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Workshop held on sexual harassment, cybercrime  

Demonstrators hold placards during a silent protest against rape and crimes against women, in New Delhi on Sunday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to raise awareness on sexual harassment at the workplace and cybercrime issues, Parihar- Vanitha Sahayavani organised a workshop on ‘Women’s Safety’ on Saturday. An initiative by Bengaluru City Police (BCP), saw talks by Advocate Jyothi Bhatt, M D Sharath, DySP in the Cyber Crime police station of CID and Chief Guest Rani Satish, a former minister.

“Sexual harassment can range from unwanted physical touch and seeking sexual favours, to covert blackmail,” Jyothi Bhatt said.

Meanwhile, speaking on cybercrime, cyber cop Sharath said that with the amount of Internet and smartphone usage, we are always vulnerable on the net. “Our data is easily available to companies such as Google, Amazon, etc. We are basically stripped naked as all our personal data is sold to advertisers,” he said. 

