Karnataka High Court: We are sitting on a ticking bomb waiting to explode

BENGALURU: Expressing serious concern over the lack of efforts to check whether some of the missing persons from the state are being recruited by international terrorist units, the Karnataka High Court said that it is rather surprising that no critical analysis of the data is being done either by the police or intelligence agencies. Taking a swipe at the State, a division bench of Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan and Justice B M Shyam Prasad said that despite the fact that 7,000 persons went missing between 2015 and 2018, no effort had been made by the state to investigate them.

The court was also unimpressed by the affidavits filed by the Principal Secretaries of Women and Child Development Department, Social Welfare Department and the Director General of Police (DGP) on the missing persons and the rehabilitation of traced persons. It said that no attempt had been made to see if these men were being recruited by international terrorist units, only to be trained and sent back to play havoc in the country.

The court further added that due to the declining security environment, and the fact that Bengaluru had a reputation of being one of the economic hubs of the country, the DGP should be aware of the security risks to both Bengaluru city, and to the state. “It would, indeed, be trite to state that perhaps we are sitting on a ticking bomb waiting to explode, and certainly waiting for the state to wake up to a nightmarish future,” the court said.

“A bare perusal of the data clearly presents a horrifying picture. Interestingly, no attempt has been made even to critically analyse the data, in terms of their economic and social background of those persons who are missing, in terms of the location from where these persons are missing”, the court said. Since this Court has clearly pointed out the lacunae in each of the affidavits, they are now directed to submit a more detailed affidavit.

Although the DGP claimed that in accordance with the decision of the Apex Court, cases are being transferred to the Anti-Human Traficking Units (AHTU) and to CEN Police Stations, concrete details are also conspicuously missing. Referring to this, the court said that except for submitting some statistical data showing 240 cases have been referred to the AHTU, between the period 2015 and 2018, the outcome of the investigation is not even mentioned.