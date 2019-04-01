500-year-old Assam dance Bhaona comes to Bengaluru

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : This weekend, Bengalureans will be transported back in time with a Bhaona performance, an Assamese dance form that dates back to the 15th century. Assam-based Pragatishil Sanskritik Yuva Sangha has put together this performance to promote the art in various cities. Bhaona is a form of Satriya drama, developed by Srimanta Sankardeva, the renaissance Assamese leader from 15th century. It narrates religious stories and the contents of Bhagwat Puran and the Ramayana to devotees.

Bishnu Borah, director of the Pragatishil Sanskritik Yuva Sangha, says, “Sankardeva and his disciple Madhavdeva promoted this genre in the 15th century. These plays are known as Ankiya Naat and their staging is known as Bhaona. Ankiya Naat means one-act plays.”

The group will be performing ‘Rukmini Haran’ in collaboration with Srimanta Sankardev Cultural Society, Bangalore (SSCSB). The script of ‘Rukmini Haran’ is written by Srimanta Sankardev and depicts Princess Rukmini’s elopement with Lord Krishna. While most of the performers are from Bengaluru, the team from Jorhat will assist in finer details and in Gaayan (singers) and Baayan (instrument players).

Bhaona typically depicts victory of good over evil and uses elaborate makeup for the characters of gods, kings, queens, soldiers and demons. It uses traditional instruments like Khol, Doba and Nagara. The performance, almost four hours long, begins with a prayer offering to the deity. Borah adds, “The play starts with playing of ‘Khol'(drum) and ‘Bhor Taal’(big cymbal). The Gaayan, Baayan plays the instruments in various movements and in two paces called Saru-Dhemali and Bor-Dhemali. Post this, the sutradhar (character) enters the stage and then begins the actual performance.”

Borah says Srimanta Sankardev’s plays were developed 500 years ago to unite the disintegrated Assamese society. “This generation must understand the value and preserve our art and culture created by our national builder,” he signs off.

Mark your Calendar

Where: DRDO Hall,

CV Raman Nagar

When: April 7, 4pm to 10pm

The event is open to all