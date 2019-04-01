Home Cities Bengaluru

Ambulances caught in traffic snarl in Congress-JD(S) rally

At least four ambulances were stuck in traffic jams that lasted up to 30 minutes in the city on Sunday evening.

Four ambulances were caught in traffic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least four ambulances were stuck in traffic jams that lasted up to 30 minutes in the city on Sunday evening. This was due to a Congress-JD(S) rally, Parivarathana Samavesha, that was held on Tumkur highway, Madawara, near Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Sunday evening.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda being the stars at the rally, drew huge crowds, most of who were brought in by buses and trucks.

The police said traffic was affected around Nelamangala and Madanayakanahalli for a while after the rally was over at about 7.30 pm. KSRTC buses, carrying those who attended the rally, headed towards Tumakuru and Bengaluru, obstructing the traffic. The traffic chaos was seen on the Bengaluru-Pune national highway as well as NICE Road, from where motorists struggled to reach Tumkur Road. At least two ambulances carrying patients were stuck in the traffic for a while.

There was no traffic around 4pm when the rally began, since it was Sunday. When the event got over, hundreds of vehicles that brought people from nearby towns and villages started leaving the venue at almost the same time, causing traffic chaos on the highway.

Slow traffic movement was reported on highway NH-4, due to the VVIP movement around BIEC, Madawara, Makali village, Dasanapura, Arishinakunte, Anchepalya, Chikkabidarakallu and MadanayakanahallI toll. Raghavendra, one among thousands who suffered in the jam said, “While coming to the city from Dobbespet in a car I noticed about four ambulances stuck in the traffic. I did not know whether patients were inside.”

Muralidhar, a biker said, “We were made to wait almost 30 minutes when more than 100 buses came out of BIEC ground. I was carrying luggage to reach Yeshawanthpur market. The police made us wait when politicians were moving towards the city.”

