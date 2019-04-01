Bike-lifting juvenile gives cops the slip

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old criminal offender escaped from the police on Thursday morning by pretending to cry for drinking water. When one of them went to fetch water, he pushed the head constable and ran away from them. The incident occurred at Byatarayanapura when the two policemen were taking him to the state special home in Madiwala.

Naganna, the head constable attached to Vyalikaval police station, filed a case before Byatarayanapura police station.After three days, he surrenderedhimself on Sunday.A senior police officer said the juvenile was nabbed by the Vyalikaval police after he was involved in three bike lifting cases in Vijayanagar and Sumbramanyanagar. Based on a CCTV footage, the boy was caught and as per legal process, he was being taken to the state special home.

Head constable Naganna along with a police constable took him on a bike. They stopped near Gali Anjaneya temple to have breakfast. When the constable went to the hotel to pick up a food parcel, the boy

started crying for water.

Naganna asked the boy to wait and sent the constable to fetch water. Taking advantage of of the situation, the juvenile pushed Naganna and ran even before the shocked constable could react.The two policemen went to Byatarayanapura police station to file a case. They searched for the boy for three days and on Sunday evening he surrendered before the police and has been sent to the state’s special home.

Cops violate traffic rules

A senior police officer said the two policemen had violated traffic rules by riding triples with the juvenile. Reportedly, they were not even wearing helmets. “We have given a report to senior police officials to take action against Naganna and the police constable,” he said. A senior officer from Juvenile home said, “The police should use either an auto or the police jeep while handing them over to us.”