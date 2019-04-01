Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB gears up to save city from going Cape Town’s way

Bengaluru is among the 10 cities in the world that might face an acute water crisis in near future, an environment magazine had claimed last year.

Published: 01st April 2019

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU: Bengaluru is among the 10 cities in the world that might face an acute water crisis in near future, an environment magazine had claimed last year. Cape Town’s water crisis had then shocked the whole world and the question that whether Bengaluru is going the South African city’s way has come back to haunt the local residents.

Meanwhile, officials of the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have undertaken efforts to ensure that about 200-plus borewells of the 9,273 borewells which are still functional, but in a bad shape, are revived.“There is nothing that can be done in the case of those that have already gone defunct but we can save the existing ones,” TV Rudramani, Executive Engineer who is in charge for borewells in BWSSB told The New Indian Express.

Borewells in RT Nagar, Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar and KR Puram are among the areas where borewells are being flushed, he said.Flushing of borewells has been under way since the beginning of March to ensure better water yield from existing borewells.

“Due to deposit of silt in these borewells, the water flow from them is very less. We are pumping in air inside them to ensure the silt is removed so that there is much better water flow,” he explained.The reduction of groundwater table in the western, eastern and northern parts of Bengaluru has resulted in 618 wells going defunct.

Retired BWSSB official Krishnappa said the city is heading towards a precarious situation on the water front. “The groundwater level in the city dips by two metres every year while all steps taken to improve the water table help us improve the level only by 0.4 metres,” he said. Apart from borewells owned by the BWSSB, there are 3.6 lakh private borewells in the city, he said. “Of them only 1.6 lakh are registered,” he said. There is rampant exploitation of water by the borewells.“The city totally takes up to 500 MLD each day from all its borewells,” he said.

