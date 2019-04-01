Calls of Substance abuse flood child helpline

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping 60 per cent of cases concerning behavioural issues brought to the child helpline under city police are connected with substance abuse. The Parihar Makkala Sahayavani is seeing a rise in the number of cases of teens with such issues.

Counsellors say most children who get hooked on to activities such as smoking hookah, or consuming alcohol, marijuana or nicotine, initially remain adamant about not admitting it.

This week, a 15-year-old boy was brought to the centre after he showed aggressive behaviour towards his mother, even leaving her bruised. The family had to call the police to control the boy. After a few sessions, he stated that his family invaded into his private life, and admitted to smoking. He was also caught carrying marijuana.

The Parihar conducts campaigns in schools about the consequences of substance abuse, but counsellors say it’s not only the child but also the parents who need to be talked to. “The child’s behaviour is linked to parents’ involvement,” said centre in-charge Rani Shetty.

In many cases, the problem takes root before anyone realises it. A 14-year old girl addicted to alcohol and cigarettes told counsellors that her father was admitted to a de-addiction centre. She grew up at a relative’s house who sent her to buy cigarettes from the age of six. She is now housed in a Child Welfare Committee shelter.