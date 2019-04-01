Home Cities Bengaluru

Drivers, conductors get lessons on gender sensitization

BMTC staff are being trained to treat passengers, particularly women and the elderly, with respect and patience.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC drivers and conductors take part in the gender sensitisation programme

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE recent surge in cases of molestation of women commuters in Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses has been a worrying trend, especially because in some such cases the drivers and conductors failed to respond to appeals by victims for help.

That, and several other issues about dealing (or not dealing) with commuters has now caught the attention of the BMTC top brass which has decided to do something with the help of experts.Now, a major overhaul of the mindset of BMTC drivers and conductors is quietly under way at its Shanti Nagar depot. Billed the 'gender sensitisation' programme, BMTC staff are being trained to treat passengers, particularly women and the elderly, with respect and patience.

This is one of the initiatives undertaken by BMTC using the Nirbhaya fund. Consultancy firm Parity Consulting and Training Pvt Ltd and NGO Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) are conducting the programme.

"The three-hour interactive workshop is being conducted three or four times a week with anywhere between 80 and 120 staffers taking part in each session," said Sushma Mahabala of B.PAC.

"We taught them that most working women also bear the burden of household work and need to be shown some empathy. Also that most women carry bags or bring their kids when travelling," Mahabala said.

Identifying a single child on board and alerting helplines, legal aid available to tackle harassment at workplace and the need to convey their point firmly without being harsh to commuters were among issues taught, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women commuters BMTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp