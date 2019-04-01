Drivers, conductors get lessons on gender sensitization

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE recent surge in cases of molestation of women commuters in Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses has been a worrying trend, especially because in some such cases the drivers and conductors failed to respond to appeals by victims for help.

That, and several other issues about dealing (or not dealing) with commuters has now caught the attention of the BMTC top brass which has decided to do something with the help of experts.Now, a major overhaul of the mindset of BMTC drivers and conductors is quietly under way at its Shanti Nagar depot. Billed the 'gender sensitisation' programme, BMTC staff are being trained to treat passengers, particularly women and the elderly, with respect and patience.

This is one of the initiatives undertaken by BMTC using the Nirbhaya fund. Consultancy firm Parity Consulting and Training Pvt Ltd and NGO Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) are conducting the programme.

"The three-hour interactive workshop is being conducted three or four times a week with anywhere between 80 and 120 staffers taking part in each session," said Sushma Mahabala of B.PAC.

"We taught them that most working women also bear the burden of household work and need to be shown some empathy. Also that most women carry bags or bring their kids when travelling," Mahabala said.

Identifying a single child on board and alerting helplines, legal aid available to tackle harassment at workplace and the need to convey their point firmly without being harsh to commuters were among issues taught, she added.